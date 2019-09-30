Play

Jones had two solo tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Jones has gotten off to a fairly slow start this season but had a sack Sunday and recovered the first fumble of his career. The 25-year-old is coming off a 15.5 sack campaign in 2018, but he has only 10 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks through four games this year.

