Jones was a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a calf injury.

Jones may have tweaked his calf during Friday's practice, given that the veteran defensive lineman was not listed on Thursday's injury report. The severity of the injury is unclear, so Saturday's report will provide clarity on Jones' status for Monday's regular-season opener against the Broncos. If he is unable to play Week 1, then Peter Woods -- the 29th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft -- would likely start alongside Khyiris Tonga, with Bryson Eason providing depth at defensive tackle.