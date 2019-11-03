Jones (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones is considered questionable but has a good chance of returning after putting in full practices Thursday and Friday. The 25-year-old missed the last three games but could provide a boost for the Chiefs' defensive line, which has been bitten by numerous injuries.

