Jones had one solo tackle and three quarterback hits during Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Jones didn't have much production Week 15 but still made plenty of impact with the three quarterback hits. The 25-year-old has 31 tackles (19 solo), seven sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble in 11 games this season.

