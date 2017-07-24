Jones (knee) will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.

Jones underwent arthroscopic knee surgery two weeks ago. It isn't clear when he could be back in action, but if he isn't back by the end of training camp, Jones will be forced to sit out the first six games of the year.

