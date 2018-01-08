Chiefs' Chris Jones: Out 8-to-10 weeks with torn MCL
Jones (knee) suffered a torn MCL on Saturday in the Chiefs' 22-21 AFC wild-card loss to the Titans and will require surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The defensive end is expected to require 8-to-10 weeks of recovery time.
Jones' recovery timetable should put him on track to participate in some capacity in the Chiefs' offseason program during the spring before training camp gets underway later in the summer. The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive second NFL season, finishing with 6.5 sacks and seven pass breakups across 16 regular-season contests.
