site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-chris-jones-placed-on-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Placed on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Chiefs have placed Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jones' placement on the list means that he either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read