Chiefs' Chris Jones: Posts another sack Week 9
Jones recorded four tackles (three solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Jones has now recorded a sack in five consecutive games. His four tackles weren't monstrous numbers but they were the most he's posted in any game this season. So long as he continues providing consistent pass rush he'll be an IDP option to consider.
