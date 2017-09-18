Chiefs' Chris Jones: Posts special Week 2 performance
Jones recorded four tackles (all solo), three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception Sunday against the Eagles.
Jones was selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft as the heir apparent to Dontari Poe at the nose tackle position. Instead, he's shifted to the defensive end spot due to the signing of Bennie Logan during the offseason. That didn't stop him from putting his talent on full display Sunday and he could start to sneak onto the IDP fantasy radar if he can piece together some similar efforts.
