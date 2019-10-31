Chiefs' Chris Jones: Practices without limitations
Jones (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Jones has resumed practicing in full for the first time since he suffered a groin injury Week 5. After a three-game absence, it appears as though the star defensive tackle is on track to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. Jones' presence would be a notable boost to Kansas City's defense.
