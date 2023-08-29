The Chiefs placed Jones on the reserve/did not report list Tuesday.

Jones has held out during the offseason while seeking a contract extension with Kansas City, and the star defensive tackle's holdout will continue following Tuesday's move. The two sides weren't close to an agreement at the start of training camp and hinted last week that he's willing to hold out until Week 8. He'll have to forfeit his game checks for every contest he misses, but he recently said that he "can afford it." Danny Shelton and Keondre Coburn are candidates to see increased playing time during Jones' absence.