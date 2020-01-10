Play

Jones (calf) is questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Texans.

Jones had the calf injury crop up Thursday and sat out Friday's practice, clouding his availability for Sunday's playoff matchup. It's difficult to imagine the 25-year-old sitting out this weekend, but coach Andy Reid didn't offer much on his availability, saying "we'll see how he does," per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star.

