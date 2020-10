Jones (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Jones put together a trio of limited practice sessions while dealing with a groin issue, an injury which he picked up during Monday's win over the Ravens. In the event that Jones is held to a snap count Sunday, or even forced to miss time, Tershawn Wharton and Mike Pennel would stands to handle increased defensive snaps.