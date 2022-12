Jones (illness) did not participate at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Houston.

It's a new concern for Jones, who hasn't missed a game so far this season. The three-time Pro Bowler does have a full day Saturday to recover before the game at the Texans kicks off Sunday, but if he's forced to sit out, Derrick Nnadi would probably be in line to see more work on the interior of Kansas City's defensive line.