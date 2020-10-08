site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-chris-jones-ready-to-rock | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Ready to rock
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 8, 2020
at
6:11 pm ET 1 min read
Jones (groin) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
Jones was limited at practice Wednesday with the groin injury, but as evidenced by this news, the injury doesn't appear serious. Now healthy, expect the Mississippi State product to assume his usual starting role at defensive tackle for Week 5.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 38 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read