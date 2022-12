Jones (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

After practicing fully in both of Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions, Jones missed Friday's practice entirely due to an illness and was in jeopardy of missing Week 15. However, it's since been revealed that the 310-pounder is going to suit up this weekend in Houston where he should continue operating in his usual starting spot on Kansas City's defensive line.