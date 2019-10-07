Jones will receive an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his groin strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones' groin injury forced him out of Sunday's tilt against the Colts. If the stud defensive tackle were forced to miss significant time, it would be a huge blow to Kansas City's ability to cause interior pressure. Until the Chiefs disclose the results of Jones' MRI, his status for Week 6 against the Texans should be considered up in the air.