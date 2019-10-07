Chiefs' Chris Jones: Receiving MRI
Jones will receive an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his groin strain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones' groin injury forced him out of Sunday's tilt against the Colts. If the stud defensive tackle were forced to miss significant time, it would be a huge blow to Kansas City's ability to cause interior pressure. Until the Chiefs disclose the results of Jones' MRI, his status for Week 6 against the Texans should be considered up in the air.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...