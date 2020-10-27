site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Records sack in victory
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones finished with three tackles (two solo and a tackle for loss) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
Jones has registered a sack in three of the five contests he's played in 2020, sitting with 4.5 sacks on the year. He'll score a favorable matchup again in Week 8 against the winless Jets.
