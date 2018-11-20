Chiefs' Chris Jones: Records two sacks in loss
Jones racked up six tackles (six solo), two sacks, three tackles for loss and one pass defended in Monday's 54-51 loss to the Rams.
Jones was busy all night for the Chiefs' defense and racked up his second consecutive two sack performance in Week 11. The third-year pro now has nine sacks this season, which is a career high. Jones and the Chiefs will head to their bye week in Week 12.
