Jones (contract dispute) was reinstated from the reserve/did not report list Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

One day removed from agreeing to terms with the Chiefs on a new one-year contract, Jones is off the aforementioned reserve list, but according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the team now has a two-game roster exemption to determine when he'll get back on the active roster and be available for game action. They may want to see how Jones looks in practice this week after he sat out the offseason program, training camp, the preseason and even a Week 1 loss to the Lions. As a result, it's unknown if he'll be active Sunday at Jacksonville.