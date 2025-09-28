The Chiefs added Jones to their injury report while he tends to a personal matter, but the defensive lineman doesn't have an official designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens and is on track to rejoin the team in Kansas City in advance of the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones is currently in Mississippi to attend a funeral, but he's set to take a flight back to Kansas City immediately following the ceremony and will be back with the Chiefs ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Through three games, Jones has notched a sack among his five tackles while playing 163 total snaps.