Jones (knee) was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Jones participated in individual drills Sunday, but not in any team work. Look for him to ramp up his activity level in practice as the week unfolds in hope of being ready for the Chiefs' second preseason outing Aug. 19 against the Bengals.

