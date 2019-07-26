Jones reported to the start of Kansas City's training camp Friday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jones did not report for voluntary offseason workouts or minicamp, but appears to have decided against holding out from training camp. The defensive lineman is seeking a new contract as he heads into the final season of his rookie deal, so his presence could be interpreted as a sign that negotiations are going well. Jones is coming off a breakout 2018 campaign in which he recorded 15.5 sacks, and will be a prime candidate for the franchise tag next offseason if he and the Chiefs don't come to terms on an extension.

More News
Our Latest Stories