Jones (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Jones is expected to miss a few games as he works to recover from a significant groin injury, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Chiefs will be forced to operate without one of the league's most impactful defensive tackles versus Houston.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories