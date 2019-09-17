Jones recorded five tackles (three solo), a sack and a pass defense across 54 snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Jones reached the quarterback for the first time this season after logging 15.5 sacks last year. Despite only playing 83 percent of the defensive snaps in the contest, Jones still managed to tie for third-most tackles on the team. He'll now set his sights on containing Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

