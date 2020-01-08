Chiefs' Chris Jones: Sack rate drops in 2019
jones recorded 36 tackles (23 solo), nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the 2019 season.
While Jones was unable to match his career-best 15.5 sacks from a season ago, the fourth-year tackle still caused havoc for opposing offenses. It's worth noting that Jones missed three games and played 120 fewer defensive snaps, which both account for some of the production decline. As far as tackles go, the big man's pace would have pushed him past last season's total if he had played all 16 regular-season contests. Jones' rookie contract expires this offseason, but it would be surprising if the team didn't make an effort to re-sign him before free agency.
