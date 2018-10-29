Chiefs' Chris Jones: Sack streak continues
Jones recorded one tackle, a sack, in Sunday's win over Denver.
Jones now has a sack in each of the Chiefs' last four games. He started off slow but has performed well over the past month and is worthy of IDP consideration so long as he can continue his stretch of quality play. Jones and the Chiefs take on the Browns in Week 9.
