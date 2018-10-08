Chiefs' Chris Jones: Scores touchdown in win
Jones recorded a sack and returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Jones had two huge plays Sunday, with his touchdown giving the Chiefs a three-score lead. He'd been relatively quiet over the first four weeks, not recording a sack, forced fumble, or pass defensed. He'll look to maintain his momentum into next week's matchup with New England.
