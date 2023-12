Jones recorded two tackles (one solo), including a sack, in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders.

Jones didn't have a monster stat line, but he was able to get to quarterback Aidan O'Connell for a sack, his first since he had two against the Eagles in Week 11. The defensive lineman has had a quiet stretch, producing six tackles, including the sack, while also deflecting a pass over the last five contests.