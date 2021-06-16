The Chiefs plan to utilize Jones more often as a defensive end in 2021 compared to previous seasons, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old has 32 sacks over the the past three years while seeing most of his playing time at defensive tackle, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo plans to alter the pass rush and move him to the edge more this season. Jones has been a force at defensive tackle and should continue to see the bulk of his reps there, but a more flexible pass rush could lead to more opportunities to bring down the quarterback after Kansas City struggled to record sacks last season.