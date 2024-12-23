Head coach Andy Reid said Jones (calf) will not participate in Monday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Jones strained his calf during the Chiefs' 27-19 win over the Texans this past Sunday, and he is considered a "big question mark" for Wednesday's bout against the Steelers, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. If Jones is unable to suit up for Christmas Day, then Derrick Nnadi and Mike Pennel would be in line to see increased snaps at defensive tackle alongside starter Tershawn Warton.