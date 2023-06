Jones is skipping mandatory minicamp, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Jones sitting out minicamp is "his choice," according to head coach Andy Reid. Although, he did tell the veteran defensive tackle to, "make sure you're in shape." It's still unclear whether Jones will report to training camp after matching a career-best 15.5 sacks during the 2022 campaign. He is entering the final year of his four-year deal signed in 2020.