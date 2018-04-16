Jones (knee) cut back 25 pounds this offseason, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Looking to help boost his agility and speed off the edge, Jones dropped 25 pounds by simply adhering to a strict dietary plan. Per the report, Jones made it a point of emphasis to avoid pork-based foods and shifted his attention towards various vegetables. The 23-year-old started just seven games for the Chiefs last year, but if his figure holds, look for Jones to come into his own this season.