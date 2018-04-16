Chiefs' Chris Jones: Sticks to diet regimen, sheds 25 pounds
Jones (knee) cut back 25 pounds this offseason, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Looking to help boost his agility and speed off the edge, Jones dropped 25 pounds by simply adhering to a strict dietary plan. Per the report, Jones made it a point of emphasis to avoid pork-based foods and shifted his attention towards various vegetables. The 23-year-old started just seven games for the Chiefs last year, but if his figure holds, look for Jones to come into his own this season.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...