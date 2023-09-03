Jones, who's currently on the reserve/did not report list, still isn't with the team Sunday, and the two sides are not close on a deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As Rapoport mentions, Kansas City opens the 2023 NFL season against the Lions on Thursday, so Sunday's session is essentially a Wednesday practice of a typical game week. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jones has already accrued around $2 million in fines during his training camp holdout and also forfeited a $500,000 workout bonus. The superstar defensive tackle will also lose just over $1 million for each regular-season game he misses. Unless Jones returns to the team over the next day or two, Danny Shelton and Keondre Coburn are in line for increased roles in Week 1.