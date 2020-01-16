Play

Jones (calf) will not practice Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Coach Andy Reid also declined to commit to Jones' chances of practicing Friday, leaving the star defensive tackle's availability for Sunday's AFC Championship Game murky at best. If the Chiefs are forced to operate without its regular-season sack leader, the team will likely turn to Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders to play expanded roles once again.

