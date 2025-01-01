Jones (calf) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Jones sat out of the Chiefs' contest in Week 17 at Pittsburgh due to a calf injury, and now his availability for their regular-season finale is in doubt. He'll probably have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance to play Sunday at Denver.
More News
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Not likely to play Christmas Day•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Iffy for Christmas Day game•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Sitting out of Monday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Uncertain for Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Chris Jones: Dealing with strained calf•