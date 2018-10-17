Chiefs' Chris Jones: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday
Jones recorded three tackles (one solo), a sack and a forced fumble across 56 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Early in the second quarter, Jones was able to record a strip-sack on Tom Brady, but the Chiefs failed to recover the ball. The defensive end now has a sack in back-to-back contests, a trend he'll look to continue Sunday against the Bengals.
