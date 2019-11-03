Jones (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Jones worked as a full practice participant Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable, so it's no real surprise to see him ready to play Sunday. DEs Alex Okafor (ankle) and Frank Clark (neck) are both inactive, as the Chiefs remain shorthanded on the defensive line despite Jones' return.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories