Jones (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

After missing last weekend's divisional-round win over Houston, the defensive tackle will give it a go Sunday. Even if Jones -- who logged a team-high nine sacks in 13 regular-season games -- isn't able to handle his normal workload versus Tennessee, his availability should nonetheless provide a welcome boost to the Chiefs' pass rush.