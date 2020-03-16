Chiefs' Chris Jones: Tagged before free agency
The Chiefs are giving Jones the franchise tag, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A long-term contract could be tricky for a team with so many other superstars on its roster, but the Chiefs would've been foolish to let Jones walk away. The 25-year-old interior pass rusher had 24.5 sacks and 49 QB hits in 29 games over the past two regular seasons, and he's also one of the best in the league at batting down passes. His pair of deflections in the Super Bowl helped the Chiefs erase a multi-score deficit in the fourth quarter. Discussions for a contract could approach the $20 million per season range that's become the new norm for top edge rushers.
