Jones had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 40-33 win over Oakland.

Jones extended his sack streak to eight games after not recording a sack through the first fours weeks of the season. The 24-year-old has already set a career high with 10 sacks, and also has two forced fumbles and an interception to go with his 30 total tackles.

