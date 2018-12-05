Chiefs' Chris Jones: Tallies 10th sack
Jones had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 40-33 win over Oakland.
Jones extended his sack streak to eight games after not recording a sack through the first fours weeks of the season. The 24-year-old has already set a career high with 10 sacks, and also has two forced fumbles and an interception to go with his 30 total tackles.
