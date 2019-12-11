Play

Jones had three tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 23-16 win over the Patriots.

Jones brought down Tom Brady for a 10-yard loss to force a punt during the third quarter, but he was otherwise fairly quiet throughout the contest. The 25-year-old has 30 tackles (18 solo), seven sacks and one forced fumbles in 10 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories