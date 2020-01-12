Play

Jones (calf) is optimistic he'll suit up in Sunday's playoff game against Houston, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Jones injured his calf in Thursday's practice and was forced to missed Friday's session with the issue. Considering it's the playoffs, it's hard to imagine the 25-year-old sitting out the game, but if he can't go, Khalen Saunders would be in line to see an uptick in snaps.

