Jones notched three tackles (two solo), two sacks and one pass defense during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Both of Jones' sacks came on third-down plays and ended with the Chargers having to punt. First, the defensive tackle flushed Justin Herbert out of the pocket on a third-and-1 play late in the second quarter and the quarterback failed to get back to the line of scrimmage. Jones' second sack came on a third-and-10 play in the middle of the third quarter, setting up the Chiefs' game-tying field-goal drive. After a slow start in Week 1, Jones stepped his game up in the primetime matchup and will look to continue his strong play against the Colts in Week 3.