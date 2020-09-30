Jones (groin) recorded five tackles (three solo), two sacks and two forced fumbles across 39 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the Ravens.

Jones made it difficult for reigning-MVP Lamar Jackson to do virtually anything all night, strip-sacking the quarterback twice in the contest. His five tackles were also a single-game high on the young season. However, Jones was bothered by a groin injury towards the end of the contest, so look for updates on his status to come once the practice report is released later this week.