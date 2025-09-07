Jones recorded two assisted tackles during the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday.

Jones played 51 of 63 defensive snaps Friday, which was far more than backup defensive tackles Jerry Tillery (30) and Derrick Nnadi (26). The Chiefs were without rookie second-rounder Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) on Friday, so Jones' snap count could be more balanced if the former returns for Week 2 against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 14.