Chiefs' Chris Jones: Unable to practice Thursday
Jones (groin) did not practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Jones was also unable to practice Wednesday. The star defensive tackle has missed the last two games due to a lingering groin injury, and he appears to be trending towards another absence. If Jones is indeed unable to go versus the Packers on Sunday, expect Khalen Saunders to play an increased role on defense once again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 8 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...