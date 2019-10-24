Play

Jones (groin) did not practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jones was also unable to practice Wednesday. The star defensive tackle has missed the last two games due to a lingering groin injury, and he appears to be trending towards another absence. If Jones is indeed unable to go versus the Packers on Sunday, expect Khalen Saunders to play an increased role on defense once again.

