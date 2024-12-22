Jones (calf) is considered a "big question mark" for Wednesday's game against the Steelers, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Jones hurt his calf in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans and was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain following an MRI on Sunday, per Glazer. The Chiefs are facing a quick turnaround for the Week 17 game, with the team having just three full days off before the Christmas Day matchup with Pittsburgh. Jones would have a much better shot at playing in Pittsburgh if the game was held on Sunday, but the Chiefs could err on the side of caution and hold the star defensive tackle out on a short week.