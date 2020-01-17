Play

Jones (calf) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Jones' limited session is a tangible step in the right direction after beginning the week with back-to-back DNPs, but his status for the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee remains uncertain. Coach Andy Reid said that he wants to see how Jones feels Saturday before disclosing whether the defensive tackle has a shot at playing Sunday, per James Palmer of NFL Network. The 25-year-old missed Kansas City's divisional-round win over Houston.

