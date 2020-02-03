Jones expressed that he wanted to stick with the Chiefs after the Super Bowl LIV win, Jelani Scott of NFL.com reports. "I want to be a Chief for life," Jones said. "I plan to stay here forever, man."

Jones played through a calf strain in the final two playoff games, but he managed to log 48 of 58 defensive snaps (83 percent) and record three pass breakups in the Super Bowl. The 25-year-old's rookie contract expires in March, and he's due a major payday. Jones' comments should be taken with a grain of salt -- the defensive tackle was riding the adrenaline following the biggest win of his life -- but those words could allude to a possible hometown discount. Still, the Chiefs' No. 1 offseason priority will be ensuring there's enough money for Patrick Mahomes' mega extension.